Stephen Colbert on Trump's U.K. visit: 'The Crown has really jumped the shark'

Stephen Colbert is back from vacation, just in time for President Donald Trump‘s trip to the U.K.

On a state visit, Trump met with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace and he brought all four of his grown children with him. As Colbert put it, “This season of The Crown has really jumped the shark.”

Colbert covered most of his bases, including how Trump fist-bumped the Queen, how Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner looked like they were “haunting Buckingham Palace” in that window snapshot, how Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin looked like a “giant frog,” and how the Queen gifted Trump with a first-edition copy of Winston Churchill’s World War II book.

Imitating Trump, Colbert said of the latter, “Look, thank you so much, but don’t tell me how it ends. I really like that German Charlie Chaplin who invented the high five.”

Trevor Noah also had some fun with that gift on The Daily Show, comparing it to “giving Stevie Wonder a fish tank.”

“The Queen’s gift for Donald Trump was a book,” he said. “Either she doesn’t know Trump or she’s trolling him. Why would you give Donald Trump a book? Everyone knows the man doesn’t read. I wish I was there when the Queen gave him his gift. She’s like, ‘Here you go, Donald, a book about World War II.’ He’s like, ‘Wow, this is sad.’ ‘Yes, many lives were lost.’ ‘No, I mean the fact that I have to read, it’s so sad.’”

Both Colbert and Noah were astounded that Trump made incendiary comments about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan before his U.K. visit. Trump denied he called Markle “nasty,” but audio of his interview with The Sun confirmed he said, “I didn’t know that she was nasty.” In separate a tweet, he called Khan a “stone cold loser.”

“It’s almost like he sends his beefs ahead of him so he has something to do when he leaves,” Noah said, “because otherwise he just has to pick a fight with a random palace guard.”

“It’s not exactly etiquette to call a member of the royal family ‘nasty,’ especially right before you visit the U.K.,” Colbert said on The Late Show. “That’s like RSVP-ing to a wedding, ‘The bride sucks, I’ll have the fish.'”

