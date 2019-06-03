What to Watch on Monday: The Bachelorette gets dirty in Boston

Image zoom

The Bachelorette

Image zoom Robert Clark/ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

This week the journey to find love takes Hannah and the boys to Boston and the picturesque seaside city of Newport, Rhode Island. There’s a sight-seeing date with Jed and some rolling around in the mud for the other guys when they compete in a brutal game of rugby at Fort Adam (home of the champion Newport Rugby Football Club) — and, since no episode is complete without a medical emergency, this week, one of the dudes wind up in the hospital!

Wedding Cake Championship

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Food Network

Season Premiere

Weddings are meant to be a happy day, but it’s no secret how stressful they can be — and that drama also extends to the people baking the cake. Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are back to host another season of Wedding Cake Championship.

“This season has an interesting twist — we have a married couple and a mother-daughter team, those dynamics are always entertaining to watch,” Lipinski tells EW. “Also, our first episode includes puppets! Our real-life engaged couple are both puppeteers, so they brought their puppets and spoke through them, which cracked Johnny and me up. The groom wanted a puppet-themed cake and the bride wanted a traditional cake, and as you can imagine those two things don’t easily mix, so it was quite the challenge for our bakers.”

What Else to Watch

9 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean — Bravo

So You Think You Can Dance (season premiere) — Fox

Chernobyl (miniseries finale) — HBO

People Magazine Investigates: Cults: Children of God (season premiere) — ID