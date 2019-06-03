Patrick J. Adams returning to Suits for final season

Image zoom Ian Watson/USA Network

Patrick J. Adams is suiting back up.

EW has confirmed that Adams will reprise his role as fake lawyer-turned-real lawyer Mike Ross in the USA legal drama’s ninth and final season. He’ll appear in a midseason episode that sees him go toe-to-toe against his mentor Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) on a case.

When Suits premiered in 2011, it centered on Mike, a college dropout with a photographic memory who was hired by Harvey to work as lawyer at a corporate law firm despite the fact that he never went to law school. Over the course of the show’s run, Mike eventually passed the bar and became a real lawyer. Adams, who was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2012, left the show, along with his on-screen love interest Meghan Markle, at the end at the end of the seventh season.

Since leaving Suits, Adams has appeared on Amazon’s Sneaky Pete and recently joined the cast of National Geographic’s The Right Stuff.

The eighth season ended with Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) being disbarred and leaving the firm, and more importantly, Harvey and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) finally hooking up after dancing around their sexual tension for years. In season 9, Harvey and Donna will try to balance their relationship with work “as they fight to salvage the firm’s tarnished reputation alongside their partners, Louis, Alex Williams (Dulé Hill), Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull), and Samantha. As the season progresses, our core characters’ personal lives will be explored more deeply than ever before, setting up the series conclusion, in which everyone will finally be forced to decide exactly who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be,” according to the network.

Suits returns for its 10-episode final season July 17 at 9 p.m. on USA Network.

