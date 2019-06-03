Netflix's Dead to Me renewed for season 2 with Linda Cardellini, Christina Applegate returning

Image zoom Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Dead to Me type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Comedy

Hopefully Dead to Me isn’t dead to you, because there’s going to be more of it.

At a panel with the cast Monday, creator Liz Feldman announced that the dark comedy series has been renewed by Netflix for a second season. Stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will both be returning.

Feldman teased her plans for a potential season 2 to EW before the renewal. “It will be about the further exploration of this friendship, and relationship, and now very complicated dynamic, or even more complicated dynamic between these two women,” Feldman said at the time. “What I wanted to do was create a situation where they’re forced together, and they need each other now in some ways more than they did at the beginning of season 1.”

The first season of Dead to Me ended on a cliffhanger with the death of Judy’s (Cardellini) boyfriend, Steve (James Marsden), possibly at the hands of Jen (Applegate). Applegate’s performance was lauded by several critics, including EW’s own Kristen Baldwin, who predicted that Applegate might land a Best Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for her work.

