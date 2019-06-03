LeVar Burton calls When They See Us as essential as Roots

Image zoom Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Ava DuVernay‘s searing Netflix limited series When They See Us has garnered top praise from a Roots legend.

LeVar Burton, who earned an Emmy nomination in 1977 for playing Kunta Kinte in the ABC miniseries and another in 2016 for producing a remake, tweeted his response to the first episode of DuVernay’s four-part series about the 1989 Central Park jogger rape case that dropped Friday on Netflix.

“I had to keep breathing,” he wrote. “Episode #1 nearly broke my heart, however I’ll keep watching. This is essential viewing for EVERY American! As essential to your understanding of America as was, ROOTS! Brava, @ava.”

I had to keep breathing. Episode #1 nearly broke my heart, however I’ll keep watching. This is essential viewing for EVERY American! As essential to your understanding of America as was, ROOTS! #bydhttmwfi

Bravo @ava @WhenTheySeeUs pic.twitter.com/jwNOjpq3Qb — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) June 2, 2019

The tweet was particularly moving to DuVernay, who spent most of the weekend on social media responding to celebrities and fans alike who were both moved and traumatized by the story of the five teens who were variously convicted of assault, rape, and attempted murder based on what they long maintained were coerced and false confessions. Their sentences were eventually vacated in 2002.

“Goodness, that line got me,” DuVernay said in response to Burton. “Coming from you. Thank you, Mr. Burton.”

Goodness, that last line got me. Coming from you. Thank you, Mr. Burton. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/XZztDlZgYu — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 2, 2019

Many people, celebs included, went on Twitter to express how difficult it was to even make it through the first episode. The four-part series follows the aftermath of the Central Park jogger case and how the five teenagers — four of whom are African-American and one, Hispanic — spent time in prison for a crime they did not commit. Here’s a sampling of reactions:

Ava is here to stay- and to wield truth and power. https://t.co/2lnXjAL4e5 — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) June 1, 2019

Spent the morning crying watching @WhenTheySeeUs @ava ´s filmmaking is a diamond bit drill carving away at the lies told to us & about us. She drills down to the truth & let’s the light shine out. Thank you to the High Priestess Ava DuVernay. @WhenTheySeeUs is essential viewing. — Jennifer Beals (@jenniferbeals) June 2, 2019

My dear @ava 🙏🏾 #WhenTheySeeUs is a heart breakingly necessary work of brilliance. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) June 2, 2019

"I’m no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I’m changing the things I cannot accept" Dr. Angela Davis https://t.co/6hVngqQ18R — COMMON (@common) June 1, 2019

If you don’t work in Hollywood (and even if you do and don’t pay close attention), I think it’s virtually impossible to fully appreciate what @ava has done with #WhenTheySeeUs. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 1, 2019

