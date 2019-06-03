Hallmark's first two Christmas movies of 2019 will debut in July

Image zoom

Christmas doesn’t arrive until the end of the year, but Hallmark aims to warm you up for the holiday in the heat of the summer by debuting two original Yuletide movies.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere Christmas Camp on July 7 at 9 p.m., EW has learned. Starring Lily Anne Harrison and Bobby Campo, the film (pictured above) centers on an advertising exec (Harrison) who must bring in a new account in the form of a traditional toy company. To learn more about the holiday and its traditions, she attends a “Christmas Camp,” where she crosses paths with the camp owner’s son (Campo), who teaches her about other stuff, too, like love.

The following week, on July 13 at 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel will debut A Merry Christmas Match, starring Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey. The plot revolves around a woman named Corey (Newbrough) who lives in a ski village, works in her mom’s antique shop, and puts on an annual children’s Christmas pageant in honor of her late father. When a man named Ryder (Massey) visits her store, Corey wonders if she should have left town and followed her dreams of becoming a theater director.

Christmas Camp is part of Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ “Gold Crown Christmas” campaign, which spans from June 28 to July 14, while A Merry Christmas Match kicks off Hallmark Channel’s “Keepsake Christmas,” which runs from July 12 to July 27. In recent years Hallmark has made it something of a tradition to debut one new Christmas movie per network during its halfway-to-Christmas events in the past, though last year it did not premiere any new ones. Both campaigns also will offer up repeats of fan favorite Hallmark Christmas movies from recent years.

Christmas Camp and A Merry Christmas Match represent the first two new original holiday movies from the record 40 holiday movies that Hallmark is planning for both networks in 2019. Lacey Chabert, Candace Cameron Bure, and Kristen Chenoweth are among the stars featured in the new crop of flicks.

To review all of the Christmas films from Hallmark’s 2018 slate, head over here.

