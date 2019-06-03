Grey's Anatomy cut a potential love interest for Meredith after a casting leak

Grey's Anatomy type TV Show Network ABC Genre Drama

Love has always been tricky for Meredith Grey. Even when McDreamy was alive and well, their relationship had its ups and downs. But after Derek died in season 11, love became even more complicated for the widow. And before she learned to love again with DeLuca in season 15, Meredith almost had another man in her life. According to Grey’s Anatomy executive producer Krista Vernoff, they were looking to cast a potential love interest for the titular character in season 14. At least until the word got out.

“[TVLine’s] Michael Ausiello found out that we were casting a European scientist as a potential love interest for Meredith [Ellen Pompeo],” Vernoff tells EW. “When that got leaked, I went into the writers’ room and said, ‘That’s not interesting to me anymore. What else could this character be?’”

Just like that, Meredith’s new man disappeared and was replaced with … Marie Cerone? “That character became Marie Cerone [Rachel Ticotin], the old friend of Meredith’s mom [Kate Burton],” Vernoff says. “It was a much more interesting story than some temporary love interest. We changed it because we wanted to thwart expectations.”

In other words, Marie Cerone owes her existence to a spoiler.

