The end is in sight for both Jane the Virgin and iZombie.

Both CW shows are currently airing their final seasons, and now, the network has released their series finale dates. First up, Jane the Virgin will end its fifth and final season on Wednesday, July 31. But before the series finale airs at 9 p.m. ET, the network will show a “celebratory episode” of the series at 8 p.m. ET.

The series finale of iZombie won’t be far behind — season 5 will conclude on Thursday, August 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Additionally, The CW added Two Sentence Horror Stories, a new anthology series, to its late-summer lineup. Starring Nicole Kang (Batwoman), Jim Parrack (Suicide Squad), and Aleyse Shannon (Charmed), the series will follow contemporary tales of horror and haunting and will premiere on Thursday, August 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Image zoom Kevin Estrada/The CW

See below for a full look at the CW’s late summer premiere dates, including the previously announced series Pandora and Bulletproof.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

8:00-9:00PM BULLETPROOF (Premiere Episode)

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

9:30-10:00PM I SHIP IT (Broadcast Premiere)

TUESDAY, JULY 9

8:00-9:00PM PANDORA (Premiere Episode)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

9:00-10:00PM MYSTERIES DECODED (Premiere Episode)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

9:00-10:00PM HYPNOTIZE ME (Premiere Episode)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

8:00-8:30PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Premiere Episode)

8:30-9:00PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Original Episode)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

9:00-9:30PM RED BULL PEAKING (Premiere Episode)

9:30-10:00PM RED BULL PEAKING (Original Episode)

