See Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne in moody teaser for Amazon's fantasy drama Carnival Row

Immigrants from war-torn homelands. An increasingly intolerant society. People from different walks of life struggle to coexist. Take away the Victorian setting and the presence of faeries and fauns, and the description for Amazon’s Carnival Row almost reads like a docuseries.

The first teaser for the fantasy drama series shows stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne back to back, moodily eyeing the camera as they seem to steel themselves for a coming struggle. “Time is running out,” Bloom intones. “Something inhuman approaches.” “We must all come together,” Delevingne adds.

Carnival Row is set in a fantasy world where mythological creatures have fled their homelands, which have been invaded by human empires, and struggle to coexist with mankind. Bloom stars as Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate, a human detective who rekindles a dangerous affair with Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne), a refugee faerie. As tensions rise between the human and mythical creature populations, Philo investigates a series of murders that threaten to disrupt the uneasy peace.

Image zoom Amazon

Carnival Row also stars David Gyasi, Karla Crome, Tamzin Merchant, and Game of Thrones‘ Indira Varma. The series debuts on Amazon Prime Video August 30. You can watch the full teaser above.

