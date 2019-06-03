What if the USSR had beaten the United States of America to the moon? That’s the catalyst that sets in motion an alternate reality for America in the Apple TV+ space race drama For All Mankind, which debuted a new trailer on Monday.

Joel Kinnaman leads the cast in Ron Moore’s (Outlander, Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica) new original series that will explore what might have happened had a Soviet cosmonaut been the first man to set foot on the moon in 1969. The trailer shows shocked Americans watch the landmark moment and grapple with the consequences as history takes a different path and NASA’s endeavors become even more important to the fabric of the nation.

The series also stars Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt and Jodi Balfour, and is directed by Seth Gordon. It will debut this fall on Apple TV+.

This is the first time Apple has shown a full trailer for one of its highly-anticipated upcoming shows. A full list of all of Apple TV+ upcoming shows is available here.

