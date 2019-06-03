There’s a new culinary competition series ready to battle it out for a coveted spot on your Thursday night TV line-up. Family Food Fight, premiering June 20 on ABC, features eight families of three people each, working together to create a recipe that’ll earn them the top prize of $100,000.

In the exclusive video above, host and judge Ayesha Curry introduces her fellow judges, MasterChef alum and restaurateur Graham Elliot, and Iron Chef Cat Cora.

Viewers can expect the series to bring action and even some drama, as families use personal recipes to dazzle the judges in the ultimate food fight. There will be parents yelling at their kids, siblings yelling at siblings, and families yelling insults at their competition, but they have their eyes on the prize.

“How do you take something and put your spin on it based on your family history and who you are?” Elliot asks one of the families in the video preview.

The pressure is on and the competition difficult, but in the end, it’s all about family.

A unique element of the series is the importance of bringing diverse contestants to the table, who are representing a variety of countries and cultures in their dishes.

“I think it’s beautiful to showcase these different families from different parts of the world,” Cora says.

Learn more below about those families, who gave EW their personal taglines.

Graves Family

People Mumble. Food Speaks. Let’s Talk.

Maniya Family

Loud and Proud

White Family

#Let the Church Say Amen

Lenzi Family

We don’t eat to live, we live to eat

Lee Family

Sugar, Spice, & Everything Rice

Nichols Family

We Cook Like Mama Did

Livanos Family

We Run on Olive Oil

Min

The Min Family Cooking for the Culture

You can watch it all unfold when Family Food Fight premieres Thursday, June 20 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

