Image zoom Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Here’s a sneak peek at the future Lady of the Lake.

Katherine Langford, star of 13 Reasons Why and Love, Simon, goes Arthurian in the first look at Netflix’s 10-episode Cursed, which is based on Tom Wheeler’s forthcoming book of the same name.

Langford stars as Nimue, and the coming-of-age series, from co-creators Wheeler and Frank Miller, is told through her perspective.

The image sees the heroine holding a certain sword and standing in what we presume to be a certain lake. So, at least she’s a lady in a lake at this point in the story.

According to the Netflix logline, “Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”

Image zoom See What's Next/Twitter

The first image from the production arrives as Miller and Wheeler previewed their young-adult novel at BookCon, a panel moderated on Saturday by Entertainment Weekly‘s own David Canfield.

Wheeler, who will executive produce the series with Miller, serves as writer and showrunner of Cursed, which will premiere on Netflix in 2020. Cursed, the book, featuring illustrations by Miller, will be published by Simon & Schuster this fall.

Related content: