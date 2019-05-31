What to Watch this Weekend: HBO's Deadwood movie, plus the Good Omens debut

Image zoom

Friday

Deadwood

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on HBO

Almost 13 years after being canceled after three seasons and ending on a cliffhanger, fans of the HBO drama Deadwood now have a movie to serve as a farewell to wrap up the gritty Western. And the entire core cast is back, including Ian McShane as the ruthless bar owner Al Swearengen, and Timothy Olyphant as hard-nosed lawman Seth Bullock. —James Hibberd

Good Omens

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s beloved apocalyptic novel comes to the screen, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant as an angel and a demon who reluctantly team up to stop the apocalypse. A century-hopping tale of friendship ensues, featuring monstrous hellhounds, witchcraft, old bookshops, satanic nuns, and a self-obsessed angel played by Jon Hamm. “It’s the combination of big, apocalyptic, quite scary scenes, but then the very humdrum, banal, everyday ordinary circumstances, too,” Sheen tells EW. —Devan Coggan

When They See Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Ava DuVernay directs this four-part limited series that re-examines the true story of five minority teens who became known as the Central Park Five. Wrongly accused and convicted of the assault and rape of a female jogger in 1989, When They See Us tells the story from their perspective, spanning 25 years until they were eventually exonerated and received a settlement from New York City. Niecy Nash, Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Joshua Jackson, Famke Janssen, and more star.

Saturday

Ask Dr. Ruth

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Dr. Ruth and sex talk go together like the birds and the bees, but there’s so much more to the 90-year-old therapist and pop culture icon. The documentary Ask Dr. Ruth sheds new light on its short-statured but larger-than-life subject, using animated sequences to depict the young Westheimer being sent to Switzerland, where she lived in an orphanage during World War II. From there, the film shows her life in Israel and, later, her arrival in America as a single mother and the subsequent launch of her career. —Jessica Derschowitz

Sunday

NOS4A2

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on AMC

Series Debut

Adapted from Joe Hill’s 2013 horror novel, this drastic reworking of the vampire myth stars Ashleigh Cummings as a high-schooler who can transport herself to different locales in a near-instant and Zachary Quinto as a Rolls Royce-driving ghoul who feeds on the energy of kids to periodically rejuvenate himself. Cummings is winning as our heroine while Quinto manages to be creepy at every age. —Clark Collis

