What to Watch this Weekend: HBO's Deadwood movie, plus the Good Omens debut

Friday
Deadwood
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on HBO
Almost 13 years after being canceled after three seasons and ending on a cliffhanger, fans of the HBO drama Deadwood now have a movie to serve as a farewell to wrap up the gritty Western. And the entire core cast is back, including Ian McShane as the ruthless bar owner Al Swearengen, and Timothy Olyphant as hard-nosed lawman Seth Bullock. —James Hibberd
Good Omens
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Series Debut
Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s beloved apocalyptic novel comes to the screen, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant as an angel and a demon who reluctantly team up to stop the apocalypse. A century-hopping tale of friendship ensues, featuring monstrous hellhounds, witchcraft, old bookshops, satanic nuns, and a self-obsessed angel played by Jon Hamm. “It’s the combination of big, apocalyptic, quite scary scenes, but then the very humdrum, banal, everyday ordinary circumstances, too,” Sheen tells EW. —Devan Coggan
When They See Us
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Ava DuVernay directs this four-part limited series that re-examines the true story of five minority teens who became known as the Central Park Five. Wrongly accused and convicted of the assault and rape of a female jogger in 1989, When They See Us tells the story from their perspective, spanning 25 years until they were eventually exonerated and received a settlement from New York City. Niecy Nash, Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Joshua Jackson, Famke Janssen, and more star.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Always Be My Maybe — Netflix
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (season premiere) — Netflix
Swamp Thing (series debut) — DC
9 p.m.
Blindspot (season finale) — NBC
Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation — History
Saturday
Ask Dr. Ruth
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Dr. Ruth and sex talk go together like the birds and the bees, but there’s so much more to the 90-year-old therapist and pop culture icon. The documentary Ask Dr. Ruth sheds new light on its short-statured but larger-than-life subject, using animated sequences to depict the young Westheimer being sent to Switzerland, where she lived in an orphanage during World War II. From there, the film shows her life in Israel and, later, her arrival in America as a single mother and the subsequent launch of her career. —Jessica Derschowitz
What Else to Watch
6 p.m.
Death at the Mansion: Rebecca Zahau — Oxygen
8 p.m.
Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta — Lifetime
Sunday
NOS4A2
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on AMC
Series Debut
Adapted from Joe Hill’s 2013 horror novel, this drastic reworking of the vampire myth stars Ashleigh Cummings as a high-schooler who can transport herself to different locales in a near-instant and Zachary Quinto as a Rolls Royce-driving ghoul who feeds on the energy of kids to periodically rejuvenate himself. Cummings is winning as our heroine while Quinto manages to be creepy at every age. —Clark Collis
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
Luther (season premiere) — BBC America
9 p.m.
Fear the Walking Dead (season premiere) — AMC
10 p.m.
Marriage Rescue (series debut) — Paramount Network
*times are ET and subject to change
