The Loudest Voice type TV Show Network Showtime Genre Drama

The sexual harassment scandal surrounding late Fox News co-founder Roger Ailes takes the spotlight in EW’s exclusive new look at The Loudest Voice, Showtime’s seven-part limited series starring Russell Crowe as Ailes and Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson.

Carlson, a former Fox News host, was the first woman within the network to file a sexual harassment suit against Ailes, and the new teaser dramatizes the events leading up to it.

The lingering, uncomfortable gaze of Crowe’s Ailes follows Carlson everywhere. “The audience, they want you to be their friend and their mother and their lover,” he says while groping Carlson. “You’ve gotta be prepared to give all of that.”

But, of course, Carlson isn’t Ailes’ only victim in The Loudest Voice. Peaky Blinders star Annabelle Wallis is also seen as Laurie Luhn, a former Fox News booker who “began a long abusive relationship with him that impacted the rest of her life,” according to an earlier description of the character.

How do you combat someone who declares (at least in the teaser) “I run Fox News”? With numbers. More women come forward as the harassment comes to light, sending ripples throughout the network.

Sienna Miller, Seth MacFarlane, Simon McBurney, Aleksa Palladino, Josh Charles, and Josh Stamberg also feature in The Loudest Voice, which chronicles the rise of Ailes as a prominent figure of the Republican party as much as it does the harassment scandal.

The series will premiere on Showtime Sunday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Related content: