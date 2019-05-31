The Grinder reunion alert: Rob Lowe to guest on Fred Savage's new Fox comedy

Image zoom Allen Berezovsky/WireImage; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Grinder never settles, but he is willing to reunite with an old friend.

Rob Lowe — who starred with Fred Savage in the short-lived, underappreciated 2015-2016 comedy The Grinder — will team up with his former castmate on Fox again for an episode of Savage’s summer series, What Just Happened??!, EW has learned.

Savage stars as the host of the series — which is essentially a mega-meta parody of a Talking Dead-esque aftershow — that will analyze the events in a fictional drama titled The Flare, a sci-fi series based on a fake book series titled The Moon is the Sun, of which Savage is a massive fan. Playing himself, Lowe will pop up on the first episode of Savage’s aftershow as a couch guest and celebrity fan.

What Just Happened??! features in-studio interviews with celebrity guests like Lowe and members of The Flare‘s cast, and includes visits to the set of The Flare. The show at the center of Savage’s obsession centers on an unusual solar event that impacts a small, blue-collar town, and soon mushrooms into a tale of survival in a post-apocalyptic world.

It was previously announced that Taylor Tomlinson plays Savage’s co-host while Best Coast serves as the aftershow’s house band. And right here, EW can reveal the cast of The Flare, which includes some familiar faces. Shiri Appleby plays Lisa, a gritty loner with a dark past who serves as the leader of the pack, and Guillermo Diaz plays Stan, a conservative family man whose “eventual desperation will cause him to stop at nothing to fight for those he cares about,” according to a character description. Kevin Zegers has been cast as Chester, a studly handyman who will realize that he needs to heed the call to save the world. Duane Reed is Reverend Cooper, a man of the cloth whose faith will be tested. Sola Bamis plays Grace, his seemingly gentle pregnant wife with a few skeletons in her closet. Kai Wener is Boyd, their overemotional son. Tyler Ritter assumes the role of “Man with No Voice,” who is described as an “emaciated, unhinged lunatic with a disfigured face.” Meanwhile, Amy Acker has been cast as Rachel Layne, an eccentric physician, and Sprague Grayden plays Sheriff Amy, a personable sheriff of a nearby town “who has managed to keep her true nature a secret from everyone around her.”

What Just Happened???, which Savage created with Dave Jeser and Matt Silverstein, debuts June 30.