Grown-ish type TV Show Network Freeform Genre Comedy

Grown-ish fans won’t have to wait too long to find out how Zoey (Yara Shahidi) reacts to finding out that Aaron (Trevor Jackson) and Ana (Francia Raisa) have been hooking up. In fact, next week’s midseason premiere picks up with this huge bombshell — and EW has your exclusive sneak peek at the moment.

In case you forgot, Zoey had finally hit rock bottom. In addition to being placed on academic probation for cheating on an exam, her father Dre (Anthony Anderson) cut her off financially because he wasn’t pleased with her recent behavior. Reeling from this unfortunate turn of events, Zoey later ran into Aaron, who assumed she was upset because Ana finally told her about their “situation.” Of course, he was wrong, and now it then fell on him to come clean about it all.

In the exclusive clip above, Aaron clumsily tells Zoey that he and Ana have been “kicking it.” That’s a pretty vague statement, though, so Zoey asks for more clarification, and Aaron explains that he and Ana have “been naked together.”

“Dope,” replies an already shell-shocked Zoey.

Watch the sneak peek above to see more.

Grown-ish returns Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. on Freeform.

Related content: