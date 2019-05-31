GLOW season 3 release date and first-look photos revealed

GLOW type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Comedy,

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are ready to take Las Vegas by storm when Netflix’s GLOW returns for its third season Aug. 9.

Alison Brie’s Ruth, Betty Gilpin’s Debbie, and the rest of the crew are back in the first new photos from the comedy, which were released Friday. The 10-episode third season will follow the GLOW gang as they head to Sin City to headline at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino.

Fans can expect Ruth’s passion for the show to start to take a backseat to her increasingly complicated personal life. Meanwhile, Debbie is making progress as a producer, but continues to be plagued with guilt over the distance between her and her son.

“As their residency wears on, the lines blur between performance and reality, and the cast find themselves struggling with their own identities both in and outside of the ring,” Netflix teased in a press release.

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, GLOW is inspired by the short-lived 1980s show of the same name. Check out the new photos above and below.

