See the Descendants 3 cast in new music video, and find out the movie's premiere date

Disney Channel’s Descendants 3 now has a premiere date — mark your calendars for Friday, Aug. 2 — and the network released a preview of the film’s opening musical number to celebrate the news.

In Good to Be Bad, cast members including Sofia Carson, Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, and Cameron Boyce get down to the upbeat, pop track choreographed by Jamal Sims (Disney’s Aladdin). The single is available to purchase on Friday and will be part of the Descendants 3 soundtrack, currently available to pre-order from Walt Disney Records.

Image zoom David Bukach/Disney Channel

The third installment of the popular franchise will follow the Villain Kids — Mal (Cameron), Evie (Carson), Carlos (Boyce) and Jay (Stewart) — who return to their birthplace, The Isle of the Lost, to recruit four Villain Kids to join them at Auradon Prep. There, they’ll have a chance at finding success, happiness, and fulfillment.

But when a dark force threatens, it’ll be up to the VK’s to save the day while facing some of their biggest challenges yet.

Stewart teased what fans can expect from the dance scenes, which he admits have been the most challenging of the franchise yet.

“You can expect bigger! The dance sequences are beautiful, they’re huge, and they’re grand,” he said. “I think we keep out doing ourselves every time. Just to keep up on this one — it was the hardest, dancing-wise for me. It was all fast, fun, and groovy.”

Stewart also says Jay has grown a lot, explaining how that will factor into the new movie: “I fell like he’s always putting on this front like he’s the toughest one in the group. But he kind of lets his guard down and you’ll see another side to him, which was nice.”

Carson is excited for her young female fans to see more from her character, who she says is full of girl power. She says she loves showing them that they don’t need a man to save them, that everything they need can be found within themselves.

“What I most love about playing Evie is being able to tell a story of a young girl who stands for female empowerment,” the singer and actress said. “She was raised like so many of us were raised, to believe that as women we are defined by our reflection in the mirror. Evie has gone on to break that mirror and break glass ceilings while saying, ‘We never needed a prince, nor will we ever. But more so, we are defined by who we are in our hearts and in our minds.'”

Watch the full music video above. Descendants 3, also starring Cheyenne Jackson and directed by Kenny Ortega, premieres Aug. 2 on Disney Channel.

Related content: