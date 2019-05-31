Vanessa Lachey will play Jason Priestley's wife in BH90210

Image zoom Desiree Navarro/Getty Images; Ursula Düren/picture alliance via Getty Images

BH90210 type TV Show Network Fox Genre Drama

With its premiere just over two months away, Fox’s meta Beverly Hills, 90210 revival is filling out its supporting ensemble. Top Chef Jr. cohost Vanessa Lachey has been cast in BH90210 as Camille, the “high-powered publicist” wife of Jason Priestley who is “balancing her demanding career with the hopes of starting a family.” Like his fellow original 90210 castmates, Priestley will be playing a heightened version of himself on the new series, though the actor recently told EW that this fictionalized “Jason Priestley” will differ from the real one “in every way.”

The news of Lachey’s casting comes one day after Fox announced that Power’s La La Anthony will guest-star on BH90210 as Shay, a hip-hop/pop superstar married to Brian Austin Green. Still no word on whether original cast member Ian Ziering will also be fake-married on the show.

Fox also has not yet announced who will play the onscreen spouses for Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, or Gabrielle Carteris. Spelling recently told EW that as in real life, “I’m married on the show, I have a lot of kids,” while Garth said “Jennie Garth” will be “a woman in her 40s in a multiple-marriage situation, dealing with teenage [daughters].” (In real life, Garth is currently on her third marriage.)

BH90210 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Related content: