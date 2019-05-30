What to Watch on Thursday: The season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
RuPaul’s Drag Race
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on VH1
Season Finale
Three months of missing-wig drama and “painful” (okay, okay, super questionable) eliminations have led to this moment. Thursday’s finale will see Mama RuPaul crown wondrous weirdo Yvie Oddly, Canadian dancer Brooke Lynn Hytes, pageant beauty A’Keria Chanel Davenport, or eccentric diva Silky Nutmeg Ganache as America’s Drag Superstar in an epic conclusion (lip-sync sudden-deaths abound!) to an already explosive season. Bring on the oppalens of a glistening tiara and scepter, henny! —Joey Nolfi
Lip Sync Battle (Big Bird v. Jason Schwartzman)
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Paramount Network
Jason Schwartzman didn’t start the fire, but he is singing about it as he performs the classic Billy Joel song on Lip Sync Battle in his match-up against Big Bird. Yep, Jason Schwartzman vs. Big Bird.
What Else to Watch:
8 p.m.
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (season finale) — Freeform
Paradise Hotel — Fox
Streaming
The Twilight Zone (season finale) — CBS All Access
