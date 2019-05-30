Image zoom Justin Lubin/NBC

The experiment is over: NBC has canceled Abby’s, the freshman comedy about an outdoor neighborhood bar that was shot al fresco in front of an audience.

The series, which starred Natalie Morales in the lead role, only averaged 1.7 million viewers.

The network also axed The Enemy Within and The Village, two other shows that bowed midseason on NBC. Enemy only averaged 6.9 million viewers, and The Village, 5.7 million.

In case you missed it, A.P. Bio was yanked too.

Earlier this month, NBC unveiled a virtually unchanged prime-time schedule for fall 2019 — save the debut of a new Jimmy Smits drama on Mondays and two new comedies on Thursdays featuring Bradley Whitford and Kal Penn. The biggest news coming out of the network is the three-year renewal for This Is Us, NBC’s three-year-old hit that trails only NCIS on CBS as broadcast TV’s most-watched drama (15.7 million versus 13.7 million).

