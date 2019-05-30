MTV's Are You the One? returns with a cast of all sexually fluid singles

Image zoom MTV

MTV’s Are You the One? is coming back for an eighth season, and there’s a twist on the standard premise. For the first time on a U.S.-based reality dating series, all of the newly revealed cast identify as sexually fluid.

In typical Are You the One? fashion, 16 singles will be shipped off to Hawaii to find their “perfect match” in the hopes of a splitting a $1 million cash prize, but now there are no gender limitations on who will fall in love.

In 2003, Bravo debuted a same-sex dating series with Boy Meets Boy, but it only lasted one season. In 2007, MTV presented A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila, in which Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen (stage name Tila Tequila), who identified as bisexual, dated a cast including both men and women. The network also flirted with same-sex couplings on Parental Control, which ran from 2006 to 2010 and featured parents setting their kids up on blind dates. In 2016, Logo announced a spin on The Bachelor with the Lance Bass-hosted Finding Prince Charming, another same-sex dating series featuring all men.

Hosted by Terrence J., the new season of Are You the One? brings in relationship expert Dr. Frankie. According to the show description, she’ll help the singles become “better daters and navigate between drama, poor choices and recurring patterns in relationships,” and “identify current disaster-dating trends such as ghosting, benching, and stashing.”

Stories of “coming out moments,” “discovering sexual and gender identity,” “navigating relationships,” and “finding love as a sexually fluid individual” will also be in the spotlight.

Meet the cast

Aasha Wells, 22, Miami Beach, FL

Image zoom Brian Bielmann/MTV

Amber Martinez, 23, Yonkers, NY

Image zoom

Basit Shittu, 25, Brooklyn, NY

Image zoom MTV

Brandon Davis, 25, Salt Lake City, UH

Image zoom MTV

Danny Prikazsky, 27, San Jose, CA

Image zoom MTV

Jasmine Olson, 21, Oxford, MS

Image zoom MTV

Jenna Brown, 25, Bloomington, IN

Image zoom MTV

Jonathan Short, 28, Panama City Beach, FL

Image zoom MTV

Justinavery “Justin” Palm, 24, Palmdale, CA

Image zoom MTV

Kai Wes, 26, Chepachet, RI

Image zoom MTV

Kari Snow, 23, East Hanover, NJ

Image zoom MTV

Kylie Smith, 24, Salt Lake City, UT

Image zoom MTV

Max Gentile, 25, Columbus, OH

Image zoom MTV

Nour Fraij, 25, Kenilworth, NJ

Image zoom MTV

Paige Cole, 21, Allen, TX

Image zoom MTV

Remy Duran, 27, New York, NY

Image zoom Brian Bielmann/MTV

