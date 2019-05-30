Exclusive: Watch the first two minutes of the explosive new show Marriage Rescue

Right off the bat on Paramount Network’s new series Marriage Rescue, bar expert Jon Taffer acknowledges that the fact he’s fixing people’s marriages is quite the surprise.

Still, those who know Taffer from Bar Rescue, one of the few hit Spike TV shows that made the shift to Paramount Network, know that the TV personality has a gift for mediation. As he says, “Fixing a bar isn’t about a fresh coat of paint; it’s about understanding people and fixing relationships.”

In the first couple minutes of Marriage Rescue, which EW can exclusively debut above, Taffer explains how he’ll bring spouses who have lost hope with traditional therapy to a five-star resort in Puerto Rico and show them some of the tough love he’s known for, until they decide whether their marriages are still worth fighting for.

Marriage Rescue premieres Sunday, June 2, at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

