Hey preppies! Mark-Paul Gosselaar says he's 'open' to Saved By the Bell reboot

Mark Paul Gosselaar isn’t saying no to a return to Saved By the Bell, but someone better have a really good pitch for him. The 45-year-old actor was a recent guest on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Award Chatter podcast where he revisited his time on the NBC Saturday morning series, where he played popular high school student Zack Morris.

Gosselaar, whose Fox series The Passage was canceled earlier this month, admits he’s not a fan of reboots in general but would be open if someone brings a great idea to the table along the same vein as what Robert Mark Kamen created for YouTube’s Cobra Kai based on The Karate Kid film trilogy.

“I’m okay, I mean me personally, with never seeing a reboot ever again,” he said in conversation with Scott Feinberg. “I like original content. I really appreciate what Cobra Kai has done. I appreciate what Roseanne has done…what Fuller House has done, it’s great. 90210 now is, I heard, for Fox. But I’m okay with never seeing a reboot ever again.”

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

He added about if someone could convince him to reboot Saved By the Bell, “Absolutely. If it was a good product that I felt wouldn’t tarnish the original product, then yeah. I’m open to hearing anything.”

Gosselaar also admitted he and his sitcom costars, including Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, and Dustin Diamond, didn’t always get along on set.

“Sometimes we loved each other and sometimes we hated each other,” he explained. “There were moments when [producer] Peter Engel had to sit us down and say, ‘Guys, we have to film a show here,’ because sometimes we weren’t talking to each other because of romantic entanglements — and maybe you would piss off Tiffani and because Tiffani’s friends with Mario, now Mario’s not talking to me. Then vice versa if something happened between Mario and I’m not talking to Mario…

It was a very small universe that we lived in and we operated in. Sadly, the only one that was always an outsider because he was three years younger than us was Dustin Diamond.”

Listen to the full interview at The Hollywood Reporter.

