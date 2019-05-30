La La Anthony (not Megan Fox) will play wife of Brian Austin Green (not David Silver) on BH90210

BH90210 type TV Show Network Fox Genre Drama

The first BH90210 cast member to not be from the original Beverly Hills, 90210 had been announced.

EW has confirmed that Power star La La Anthony will play Brian Austin Green‘s wife Shay in the unconventional reboot where the original 90210 cast is playing exaggerated versions of themselves as they try to figure out how to get a reboot up and going.

As first reported by Deadline, Shay is described as a hip-hop/pop superstar who makes the money in the family, while Green is a stay-at-home dad to their three kids. In real life, Green is married to actress Megan Fox, and they also have three children together (he has a fourth from a previous relationship). The real question remains: has Shay seen 90210?

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

While the original series ended with Green’s character David marrying Tori Spelling‘s Donna Martin, the CW 90210 series that ran from 2008 to 2013 established that David and Donna split shortly after the birth of their daughter.

BH90210 will premiere on Fox in August for a six-episode run.

