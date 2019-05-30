Downton Abbey alum Jessica Brown-Findlay joins Alden Ehrenreich and Harry Lloyd in USA's Brave New World

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Jessica Brown-Findlay will reunite with her The Riot Club co-star Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) in the upcoming USA Network series Brave New World, USA Network confirmed to EW.

Brown-Findlay, who played Lady Cybill Crawley for three seasons on the hit Downton Abbey, will portray Lenina Crowne in the sci-fi series based on the 1932 dystopian novel written by Aldous Huxley of the same name.

Crowe and Lloyd’s Bernard Max are residents of a future utopian society named New London that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. The duo has only ever known a rigid social order and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. But when curiosity takes the pair on an adventure to the Savage Lands, they’ll need to be saved when they end up part of a violent rebellion.

Their salvation comes in the form of John the Savage, played by Solo: A Star Wars Story star Alden Ehrenreich, who escapes with Crowe and Max back to New London. But when he disrupts the New World’s utopian harmony, it’ll be Crowe and Max that’ll have to deal with the repercussions.

Brown-Findlay departed from period drama Downton Abbey in 2012, seeing her character die shortly after giving birth to daughter due to eclampsia. While still working on the Downton, she starred in an episode of Black Mirror, also set in a dystopian future. She’s starred in a variety of film and tv projects since then, including Hulu’s Harlots, where she returns for a third season in the role of Charlotte Wells on July 10.

