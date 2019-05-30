Emilia Clarke responds to Reddit fundraiser for her charity: 'I'm so incredibly moved'

The Dragon Queen has spoken.

On Thursday, Emilia Clarke responded to a Reddit user who created a fundraiser to support the Game of Thrones actress’ charity SameYou. The campaign began in response to the backlash created by a Change.org petition, urging HBO to “remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers.”

“I think I’m pretty late to the game on this,” began Clarke in a self-filmed video posted to her Instagram page. “I’m so incredibly moved and blown away and grateful and thank you and thank you and thank you!” The actress went on to describe how “extraordinary” the fundraisers are, telling them, “You’ve given me a wrap gift.”

Reddit user elle_ellaria kicked off the fundraising with a post in the Thrones-themed subreddit r/freefolk — the same group that started the remake petition — asking fans to donate to SameYou, a charity Emilia Clarke helped develop that focuses on recovery from brain injury and stroke. It’s raised more than £35,000 (more than $44,000) in just five days.

“Since the tongue-in-cheek nature of that petition has flown over a lot of peoples’ heads, to the point that it’s prompted backlash from some of the cast, we wanted to show that Game of Thrones fans appreciate the hard work of the incredible cast & crew despite their constraints,” the fundraiser’s description reads.

“You guys are literally helping me and in doing that you are helping us change the world, change the world of recovery, change the world of brain injury,” Clarke concluded in her post.

