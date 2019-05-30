Darkness rises in Netflix's first The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance trailer

Darkness is rising… and today, that’s a good thing because it means Netflix’s first trailer for the long-awaited Dark Crystal prequel series, Age of Resistance, has arrived.

The 10-episode show takes place years before the events of Jim Henson’s 1982 puppeteer masterpiece. The trailer returns us to the world of Thra, a place filled with the Gelfing, Skeksis, and Mystics, but it’s a world in decay for the Crystal of Truth that lies at the heart of Thra is damaged and corrupted by Skeksis, spreading a sickness across the land.

Three Gelfing heroes — Rian (Rocketman’s Taron Egerton), Brea (Split’s Anya Taylor-Joy), and Deet (Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel) — are thrust on an adventure as rebellion sparks and the power of the Skekis is revealed.

It’s the series that is taking director Louis Leterrier “22-hour days” to complete, and the trailer is building up that hype with dramatic music and striking imagery.

“There have been few jobs that I’ve screamed quite as loudly [about] as when I found out that I got Dark Crystal,” Taylor-Joy told EW.

Image zoom Netflix

Voicing team Gelfing are Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, and Alicia Vikander. Meanwhile, the Skekis and Mystics will feature the talents of Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, and Andy Samberg.

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will premiere on Netflix this Aug. 30.

Related content: