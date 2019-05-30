Watch a pantsless Cheyenne Jackson explain RuPaul's Drag Race finale rules

Tonight, Mama RuPaul will anoint her next drag superstar, but before the lucky lady can take her victory sashay with a crown on her head, actor Cheyenne Jackson will take a particular item of clothing off.

EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 finale (above) sees the actor (and season 11 guest judge) reprising his role as a hunky Los Angeles Drag Police officer while explaining the rules for the finale’s lip-sync smackdown.

After an introduction from Ru, Jackson lays out the details for how the final four — Yvie Oddly, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, A’Keria Chanel Davenport, and Brooke Lynn Hytes — will compete against each other for the title.

“First, a spin of the wheel determines which two sexy suspects will deliver an arresting performance in lip-sync number one. After they’re done, the remaining two persons of interest compete in their own lip-sync faceoff,” he says of the format, which has remained the same across each finale since season 9. “Then, in the final round, the two winning queens battle in the ultimate lip-sync for the crown. Bonus points for a cooter slam!”

Before throwing it back to Ru, Jackson makes a surprising announcement: “By the way, I’m not wearing any pants.” The camera then cuts to a wide shot to prove Jackson isn’t lying.

Back on the main stage, the final four (all clad in varying degrees of bonkers costumes) watch as RuPaul spins the wheel that will determine their fate, though the clip cuts out just before it appears to land on Yvie’s mug.

Find out which queens will lip-sync against each other when the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 finale airs tonight at 9:00 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive sneak peek above and check out our finale predictions here.

