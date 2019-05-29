Weddings are meant to be a happy day, but it’s no secret how stressful they can be — and that drama also extends to the people baking the cake.

In EW’s exclusive sneak peek above at the season premiere of Food Network’s Wedding Cake Championship, hosted by Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, the teams of bakers have just 30 minutes left to finish the cake they’re making for a real-life couple’s big day. One pair has a problem with fondant stars sliding off the side of their cake, but they have a creative solution.

“Maybe they’re shootin’ stars!” the baker concludes, excited about their idea. “Don’t move ’em back into their place, then. Let’s go with it.”

But another mother-daughter duo have a big problem on their hands… in the form of a four-tiered cake (which is built on a fifth layer comprised of just a pole going through the center of their creation) that they have a difficult time moving to the presentation platform.

“Okay, you’re going to the right,” the daughter nervously warns her mom, followed by a gasp from Lipinski. “Mom! Stop! Okay, set it down.”

“This season has an interesting twist — we have a married couple and a mother-daughter team, those dynamics are always entertaining to watch,” Lipinski tells EW. “Also, our first episode includes puppets! Our real-life engaged couple are both puppeteers, so they brought their puppets and spoke through them, which cracked Johnny and me up. The groom wanted a puppet-themed cake and the bride wanted a traditional cake, and as you can imagine those two things don’t easily mix, so it was quite the challenge for our bakers.”

Image zoom Anders Krusberg/Food Network

In each of the four hourlong episodes, the teams compete in two rounds, making a wedding cake topper in the first (the winner will get a special advantage in the next round) and then a personalized wedding cake for the newly engaged couple. The winners of the first three episodes move on to the June 24 grand finale, in which they have to make a cake for Bachelor in Paradise’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon. The winning team of bakers will go home with $25,000.

“There is a lot of great talent on the show this season, which really raised the bar and will keep you guessing who will come out on top,” Lipinski teases. “The show is drama filled from start to finish.”

Watch the exclusive clip above for more. Wedding Cake Championship premiere’s Monday, June 3, at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network.

