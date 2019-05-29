The Good Fight season 1 will air on CBS this summer

Image zoom Patrick Harbron/CBS

The first season of The Good Fight is headed to CBS for a special limited broadcast run. The CBS All Access streaming series, which stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, and Rose Leslie, will air Sunday nights beginning June 16.

The first four episodes of the Good Wife spin-off will air two at a time, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., on June 16 and 23, during the Emmy nomination voting period. On June 30, the show will move to one episode a week in the 10 p.m. slot, with the 10-episode season concluding Aug. 4.

Although the Robert and Michelle King-created show will be edited for network television, there are plenty of fireworks to be expected from the Chicago-based legal drama in its freshman season. After Baranski’s Diane Lockhart loses all her money in a financial scam and is ousted from the prominent law firm where she’s a partner, she joins employee Lucca Quinn (Jumbo) at the African-American-owned firm of Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad.

The Good Fight recently concluded its third season on CBS All Access and has been renewed for a fourth, slated to arrive in 2020.

“The Good Fight was the first original series to launch on CBS All Access and continues to be a major driver for our service as it heads into its upcoming fourth season,” said Julie McNamara, the streaming platform’s executive vice president of original content, in a statement. “With the network’s special summer broadcast of The Good Fight’s first season, we look forward to not only introducing the series to new audiences, but also creating further awareness for CBS All Access where viewers can continue to binge the second and third seasons of this exceptional series.”

There’s no word as to whether CBS plans to air any of its other All Access exclusive series via the mother ship in the future. Other notable streaming titles include Star Trek: Discovery, The Twilight Zone, and Strange Angel.

