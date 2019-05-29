Sophie Turner reveals she helped husband Joe Jonas with his Sansa Stark Halloween costume

The Queen in the North’s skills aren’t limited to ruling a kingdom!

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the host enquired about the time Sophie Turner’s now-husband, Joe Jonas, dressed up as Sansa Stark for Halloween, and the Game of Thrones star shared that she was pretty pivotal in the transformation. “I actually picked out the costume for him and did his hair,” she told Norton.

Turner’s Dark Phoenix costars Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, and James McAvoy, who were also appearing on the show, then had some fun with this revelation. “I thought that was how he wooed you,” joked Fassbender, but Turner was unfazed. “Doesn’t he look gorgeous?” she asked.

When Norton went on to ask Turner about her time on the massive HBO series and if she felt like she’d missed out on things growing up, there was one specific activity the actress wished she’d been able to experience. “I wish I’d had that university experience, definitely; been able to go out and drink a lot and throw up in the middle of the club and not get pictured doing it,” she explained. “Now I have to be a little more careful; do it in the toilets.” But all kidding aside, she added: “I’m happy with my Game of Thrones experience — I don’t feel like I missed out on too much.”

