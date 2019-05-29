More drugs, more money, more problems: Watch the season 3 trailer for John Singleton's Snowfall

Snowfall type TV Show Network FX Genre Drama

It’s the summer of 1984 when season 3 of FX’s Snowfall kicks off and there’s a crack cocaine epidemic that has taken over Los Angeles. In the first trailer for the show’s return, set for July 10, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) is enjoying his freedom since his first jail stint but he knows he has to be careful moving forward.

The budding kingpin warns his friend/associate Leon (Isaiah John) that the cops are on to them, so treading lightly is a must. With the Run-DMC classic “It’s Like That” playing in the background, Franklin — who’s come a long way from season 1 when he sold just small amounts of marijuana — tells his crew, “Only deal with high-level customers. They buy the coke, they cook the rock they sell, so all we gotta do is deliver and collect.”

And as Teddy (Carter Hudson) works alongside the DEA to ensure the flow of cocaine continues, he is also looking to collect on his favor. Teddy knows getting him out of jail with a murder charge in the books was no small feat, so there’s no telling what he will have to do.

Also making a brief appearance in the 1:45 trailer is El Oso (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), who will be tasked with helping Teddy find new routes into the United States.

Changes are coming and no one, not even Sergeant Wright (Marcus Henderson) knows exactly how to stop it. But he knows Franklin is at the center of it all. And as he promises to bring down everyone involved, could end up paying the ultimate price? Franklin is high on power and feels unstoppable. As others warn him that the business is growing too fast, his fate could also be in limbo.

Season three of Snowfall is set to debut nearly three months after the sudden death of creator/executive producer/director/writer John Singleton. And while he will remain listed as executive producer of the drama, FX won’t comment as to how much involvement Singleton had on the final season.

The finale will be directed by Sunu Gonera, a job done by Singleton for both the first and second season finales, according to Deadline.

Season 3 of Snowfall premieres July 10 on FX. Watch the trailer above for more.

