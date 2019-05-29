Watch a tongue-tied Sam Heughan 'do a bit of acting' in Outlander season 4 bloopers

Outlander type TV Show Network Starz Genre Drama,

Admit it: you enjoy watching Sam Heughan flub a line just as much as the next Sassenach.

In this exclusive clip from the Outlander season 4 Blu-ray and DVD, Heughan (Jamie Fraser) has a wee problem spitting out his dialogue. When all else fails, a few choice expletives seem to get through the moment. And it’s perfectly topped off with Caitriona Balfe’s delightful giggle.

Bloopers plus four all-new bonus scenes are included in the Blu-ray and DVD, on sale now. The extended stories will focus on Lord John Grey’s life as a single father to William, along with Murtagh and Marsali navigating a confrontation with deceitful landlords, Young Ian meeting Rollo for the first time, and Aunt Jocasta teaching Phaedre and Lizzie how to work with one other. There’s also an excerpt from the ninth book in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series.

Outlander Season 4 Collector’s Edition is available for pre-order now on Amazon. There’s also a season 4 soundtrack coming out Friday that features a total of 21 tracks in the season 4 collection, with names like the “Brianna and Roger Theme,” “River Run,” “Do No Harm,” and “Bear Killer.” Fans can preorder the CD version now.

Production has already begun on season 5 of Outlander.

