Watch Big Bird's very Big Bird reaction to Jason Schwartzman's Lip Sync Battle performance

Jason Schwartzman didn’t start the fire, but he is singing about it as he performs the classic Billy Joel song on Lip Sync Battle in his match-up against Big Bird. Yep, Jason Schwartzman vs. Big Bird.

In EW’s exclusive preview of Thursday’s episode above, the Rushmore and Grand Budapest Hotel (and any number of other Wes Anderson movies) actor performs Joel’s 1989 hit “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” eventually turning his attention to a cart covered in food, which he eats while singing.

“Well I thought it was fantastic,” the Sesame Street legend critiques of Schwartzman’s performance when host LL Cool J asks for his take on it. “I like that he ate his ‘sometimes food,’ which was the donut, but then he also had the vegetables, and that was really great.”

“My daughter is learning about ‘sometimes foods’ right now, and I am too, so I love that,” co-host Chrissy Teigen chimes in.

Also in the episode, Big Bird performs The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling,” which also features Elmo and Cookie Monster, as well as Teigen’s daughter Luna and husband John Legend.

Watch the preview above of Schwartzman’s take on Billy Joel, and check out the full Schwartzman vs. Big Bird Lip Sync Battle Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

