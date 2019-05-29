Billy on the Street type TV Show Genre Comedy

Kate McKinnon made her debut on Billy on the Street — but she wasn’t quite herself. In the same way that Kristen Wiig always used to impersonate Harry Styles or Peyton Manning whenever she appeared on The Tonight Show, McKinnon appeared on the latest segment of Billy Eichner’s web show by impersonating Reese Witherspoon.

Clad in a sundress and using a slight Southern accent, McKinnon presented herself as Witherspoon to Eichner’s audience, and at first, it’s unclear how many of them got the joke. One man told her she should run for office: “We need somebody with a brain!”

“Put Reese Witherspoon in there! In Legally Blonde she went to Harvard, right?” Eichner said.

Eventually, he did find some people who saw through the bit. Eichner asked one girl, “do you think Reese Witherspoon is grateful for the freedom of speech?” She responded, “well this is Kate McKinnon, so…”

“Oh shut up,” Eichner said, storming away.

Watch the full clip above.

