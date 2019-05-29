Jason Mitchell stripped of MTV Movie & TV Awards nomination amid misconduct allegations

Image zoom Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A week after news broke that Jason Mitchell had been dropped by the Showtime series The Chi, the upcoming Netflix movie Desperados, and his agency and management team amid allegations of misconduct, the 32-year-old actor has been stripped of his MTV Movie & TV Awards nomination.

“In light of recent developments, we have removed Jason Mitchell as a nominee,” an MTV spokesperson confirmed to EW. Variety first reported the news.

Mitchell had been the only male performer up for Best Performance in a Show, being nominated alongside Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), and Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

After breaking out playing the late rapper Eazy-E in 2015’s Straight Outta Compton, Mitchell was the de facto lead as Brandon on The Chi, Lena Waithe’s drama about life on the South Side of Chicago. Showtime previously confirmed to EW that Mitchell will not be returning for the recently announced third season.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter published an article documenting Mitchell’s alleged behavior on The Chi, which reportedly prompted actress Tiffany Boone and showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis to file complaints. “Ultimately, everyone was well aware of Jason’s behavior and his multiple HR cases, including Lena, the creator and an executive producer of the show, who is very involved at the studio and network level,” Floyd Davis told THR. “As showrunner, I did everything I could to deal with his behavior, by speaking with the studio’s HR department multiple times and instructing one actress to call HR herself, before I became a target of his rage and inappropriateness, and had to report him to HR, as well.” Mitchell has yet to publicly address the allegations.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air June 17.

