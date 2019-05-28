What to Watch on Tuesday: John Legend on the debut of NBC's Songland, plus America's Got Talent

Image zoom

Songland

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

Series Debut

We’re all familiar with The Voice, but what about the vehicle that showcases it? NBC’s new competitive songwriting show might sound like a theme park for music lovers, but actually showcases the creative process behind a hit. The series sees aspiring songwriters pitch their original material to some of the biggest producers and recording artists out there. In the premiere episode budding music-makers aim to impress none other than global phenomenon John Legend — doesn’t sound terrifying at all! Whoever comes out on top, sees their song recorded by, um, the Legend himself and released to a global audience that same night! Gulp.

America’s Got Talent

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

The hunt to find the most talented of Americans continues with its 14th season — apparently there’s plenty gifted folks out there! As always, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are back to judge the skillful among us and this season they’re joined by new judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, plus new host Terry Crews. The premiere sees acts of all ages and skillsets audition for the chance to win the eventual million-dollar prize money, and the return of the Golden Buzzer — a nifty little button that sends an act directly through to the live shows. Bzzzzz.

Fosse/Verdon

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Finale

On the heels of last week’s penultimate episode (the best one of the series so far), it’s time for Fosse/Verdon to take its final bow. The finale of FX’s excellent eight-part limited series will include Bob’s (Sam Rockwell) efforts to tell the story of his life on screen — which means we’re going from “All That Jazz” (the Chicago kind) to All That Jazz, Fosse’s 1979 film. Meanwhile, the network teases, Gwen (Michelle Williams) “looks ahead to an uncertain future.” It’s all gonna make for quite the curtain call.

What Else to Watch:

8 p.m.

Biography: Jeff Dunham — Talking Heads — A&E

Running With Beto — HBO

9 p.m.

Animal Kingdom (season premiere) — TNT

10 p.m.

Biography: Jeff Foxworthy — Stand Up Guy — A&E

Chrisley Knows Best (season premiere) — USA

*times are ET and subject to change