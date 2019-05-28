Image zoom Netflix

Netflix is speaking out about Georgia’s controversial abortion law.

While it’s not yet clear if it will hold up to legal challenges, the May 7 law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected has had many in Hollywood protesting the measure, which is set to take effect Jan. 1.

Now, Netflix chief Ted Sarandos issued this statement (first obtained by Variety) vowing to join the fight against the bill: “We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law. It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Other figures in Hollywood who have spoken out against the measure include a new series from Amazon Studios titled The Power, whose director Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale) canceled plans to scout locations in the state. “We had no problem stopping the entire process instantly,” Morano told TIME. “There is no way we would ever bring our money to that state by shooting there.”

Also, J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele are planning to shoot an upcoming HBO drama titled Lovecraft Country in Georgia, but said they would “donate 100 percent of our respective episodic fees for this season to two organizations leading the charge against this draconian law: the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia,” according to a joint statement.

Alabama, Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Missouri also have similar heartbeat bills, but Georgia is the home to a lot of Hollywood productions. The industry generated a reported $9.5 billion in “total economic impact” for the state in 2018, per AJC Radio & TV Talk.