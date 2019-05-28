Crystal Reed investigates swamp sickness in final Swamp Thing trailer

It’s like they say: You can’t go home again…unless you’re fully prepared to deal with an epidemic swamp-based plague, that is. Well, okay, most people don’t add that second part, but it definitely seems relevant to Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) in the final trailer for new DC Universe show Swamp Thing.

Abby returns to her Louisiana hometown for the first time in “awhile,” since she works for the CDC and the town is currently suffering from the kind of swamp-related sickness that makes young girls faint bleeding in the middle of school. The more she searches, the worse things she finds, such as a human body filled with plants in an abandoned house. She soon meets Alec Holland (Andy Bean), a scientist interested in possible illegal dumping at the swamp. Soon, Holland will find himself transformed into the monstrous Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), but he might not even be the biggest problem faced by Abby and the townspeople.

Fans of the Swamp Thing comics will recognize the name “Jason Woodrue” in this trailer. Here, it refers to a scientist (Kevin Durand) tinkering with the biology of the swamp, but don’t be surprised if he ends up transformed into the supervillain Floronic Man, one of Swamp Thing’s oldest enemies in the comics upon which the show is based.

Watch the trailer above. Swamp Thing premieres May 31 on DC Universe.

