What to Watch on Monday: A&E's Biography: Chris Farley — Anything for a Laugh, plus The Hot Zone

Biography: Chris Farley — Anything for a Laugh

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on A&E

Biography examines the life of the Saturday Night Live alum and comedy legend in this two-hour documentary where longtime friends and colleagues — including John Goodman, Al Franken, Tom Arnold, Joel Murray, Holly Wortell, Bobby Moynihan, Kevin Nealon, Patt Finn, and more — share personal and emotional stories about Farley, as well as rare photos and videos. In the EW exclusive clip above, fellow Second City alums recall one of Farley’s most outrageous characters, “Whale Boy,” and the day he came up with it.

(A&E’s focus on comedy icons continues Tuesday with specials on Jeff Dunham and Jeff Foxworthy, starting at 8 p.m.)

The Hot Zone

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on National Geographic

Miniseries Premiere

The Good Wife’s Julianna Margulies leads the cast of National Geographic three-night event adapted from Richard Preston’s international best-selling novel of the same name, telling the story of the origins of the deadly Ebola virus and its arrival from the central African rain forest to the U.S. in 1989. In the first two, back-to-back episodes, Margulies’ Lt. Colonel Nancy Jaax discovers the highly infectious and fatal virus in her lab just 20 miles from Washington D.C., working quickly with her partner and mentor to further test it to stop an outbreak before it spreads to humans.

