Jason Momoa shares Game of Thrones photo from when he was 'too broke to fly home'

The end of Game of Thrones has a lot of cast members, past and present, feeling nostalgic for their time on the show — Jason Momoa included.

On Monday, the actor behind Khal Drogo felt “homesick” amid his hefty filming schedule and went through his library of photos to bring up this rare glimpse of life on the road from when he was shooting season 1 of GoT.

The image, shared to Momoa’s Instagram feed, shows the future Aquaman lying down in the back of a van “off the road” in “some quiet parking lot” in Donegal, Ireland.

“It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend [Brian Andrew Mendoza],” Momoa wrote. “While filming GOT we had a lil break We were to [sic] broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness. Turns out it’s perfect everywhere. So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most.”

“I still miss my family,” he added, “Been a long road and I feel like I’m just getting started.”

After starring as Arthur Curry in Aquaman, which quickly prompted sequel plans, Momoa is now filming a new take on Dune as well another fantasy series, Apple’s See. Homesickness is a valid feeling.

Sunday brought additional never-before-shared memories from Game of Thrones in The Last Watch, a documentary chronicling the filming of the final season of HBO’s fantasy epic. Kit Harington wasn’t the only one tearing up during that finale table read.

