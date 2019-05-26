Game of Thrones ending explained: The downfall of Daenerys Targaryen

WARNING: Spoilers from the Game of Thrones series finale are discussed.

Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons, and, finally, Destructor of King’s Landing.

Whether you loved or hated the final season of Game of Thrones, chances are you had some strong thoughts about what transpired, especially when it came to Dany’s decision to unleash dragon fire and fury all over King’s Landing. In the video above, EW’s partners at The Take dissect Dany’s dark turn from Breaker of Chains into Queen of the Ashes, including a look back at the way her fate was foreshadowed for seasons and how it mirrors events in Lord of the Rings.

The Take posits that the completion of Dany’s fate is a poetic end to her character arc — even if it transpired much too quickly on-screen — and contains the true heart and soul of the entire Game of Thrones story. Watch the full video above to find a deeper moral in the elimination of the Iron Throne, the downfall of the Dragon Queen, and the death of her dream.

