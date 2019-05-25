Anya Taylor-Joy 'screamed' when she got cast in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Image zoom J. Countess/Getty Images; Kevin Baker/Netflix

Anya Tayor-Joy has appeared in some memorable projects over the past few years, including the horror film The Witch and M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass. But the actress was particularly excited to be cast as the voice of the Gelfling Brea in the Netflix show The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (out Aug. 30), a prequel to 1992’s beloved puppet fantasy film, The Dark Crystal.

“There have been few jobs that I’ve screamed quite as loudly [about] as when I found out that I got Dark Crystal,” says the actress, whose costars on the show include Taron Egerton and Mark Hamill. “I was a huge fan of the original film, and it’s so iconic, and had really been ingrained in my memory, and so I freaked out.”

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Who exactly is Brea?

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY: Brea’s the best, I love her so much. She’s a Gelfling princess. She reminds me a lot of myself when I was a kid. Always reading, obsessed with reading. Obsessed with learning and acquiring as much knowledge as she possible can. It’s not like she doesn’t like being a princess, it’s just that I think she finds the duties quite tiresome. She just wants to go out in the world and explore and learn all that she can. She makes me laugh sometimes because she is a bit of a know-it-all. Sometimes she can’t help herself, butting in and interjecting. She just makes me really really happy.

What was the recording process like?

The voice recording of it all was one of the most wonderful experiences of you could imagine. What’s really lovely, as opposed to a live action film is, before I record it, I get to watch what they’ve already filmed. It’s like getting to watch a movie. I treat it like going to the cinema, every single scene. You just get an instant feeling from it, and then I jump up and record it, and it’s just so much fun.

When did you “meet” your puppet?

I first met her on my first day. It was just really exciting because she’s got those lovely ears and her hair. She actually looks a bit like me when I was a kid, because I had really really really long blonde hair. It was just so wonderful to see her move. I find her really sweet. I get really excited about all of this kind of stuff and I’m just over the moon to be part of this project. I’m really really quite in love with Brea. It’s just wonderful.

