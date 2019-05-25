Dana Carvey shares his 'sound of Trump' impression with Jimmy Fallon

A Donald Trump impression maelstrom hit The Tonight Show on Friday.

As guest Dana Carvey shared his take on “the sound of Trump, he and host Jimmy Fallon just fell into dueling Trump impressions that kept building and building until The Roots turned it into their next jam session.

It began with a discussion of impressions on the growing number of Democratic presidential candidates. Pete Buttigieg, for example, is “the opposite of Trump,” Carvey said. “I figure America always goes opposite.”

He pointed to how the U.S. went from the “he, he, he, he” of George W. Bush to the “very different sound” of Barack Obama. After Obama, Carvey demonstrated a nasally gibberish sound for Trump. Fallon then imitated Carvey’s impression, and the two had a conversation in complete gobbledygook chatter.

Carvey went on and on with, “Excuse me, many people are saying… crazy crazy, crazy, crooked, stupid, evil, stupid, crooked.” That gave The Roots the inspiration they needed to drum up a rhythm. Before long, the chattering Trumps became two dancing Trumps. A chattering, dancing Trump maelstrom.

