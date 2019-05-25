A.P. Bio canceled after two seasons at NBC

Image zoom Vivian Zink/NBC

A.P. Bio type TV Show

School is out… indefinitely.

NBC canceled the Glenn Howerton-led comedy A.P. Bio after two seasons, the show’s creator, Mike O’Brien, revealed late Friday night in a thread on Twitter.

“I’m intensely sad to announce that AP Bio will be ending after this season,” he wrote. “This has been my favorite project of my life and that’s because of the amazing writers, cast and crew. As most canceled shows probably feel, I think we were just hitting our stride and everyone was still loving the work, so this is very hard. We have 4 left to air and they’re 4 of my favorites.”

Directing his followers to the NBC app and Hulu, where the other episodes are available to watch, O’Brien added, “Please check them out and tell a friend about the show and tell the people who worked on it that they did a good job!”

I'm intensely sad to announce that AP Bio will be ending after this season. This has been my favorite project of my life and that's because of the amazing writers, cast and crew. As most canceled shows probably feel, I think we were just hitting our stride and everyone was still — Mike O'Brien (@MikeOBrienXOXO) May 25, 2019

Also thank you to Tracey Pakosta and NBC for buying it and renewing it for this 2nd season. As well as everyone at Universal, Broadway Video and @sethmeyers & @shoemakermike for your help. I'm full of appreciation and sad I won't be seeing you all at table reads. @NBCAPBio — Mike O'Brien (@MikeOBrienXOXO) May 25, 2019

A.P. Bio stars Howerton as Jack Griffin, a disgraced Harvard philosophy instructor who’s forced to return to Toledo, Ohio and teach Advanced Placement Biology at Whitlock High School. Patton Oswalt, Aparna Brielle, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, Jacob McCarthy, Paula Pell, and Tom Bennett also star.

Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels serve as executive producers with O’Brien.

“For the record, it does really well online. Really really well,” Shoemaker tweeted of A.P. Bio. “It has faithful viewers that just don’t watch TV the old way. BECAUSE IT’S 2019.”

“I am so unbelievably grateful to have had the opportunity to play with all of the incredible people who worked tirelessly to make this show happen both behind and in front of the camera,” Brielle wrote in a statement on Instagram. “we’ve been so lucky and blessed to have the special bonds we do… and we’ve become a family. that means all of you are stuck with me for life.”

Pell, who also serves as a writer on A.P. Bio, said the cancellation “hurts.”

“@NBCAPBio was a true gift dropped in my lap,” Pell tweeted. “I adored playing Helen and spending my days with this glorious cast, head to toe. You made me laugh even on days I didn’t want to. Apparently NBC is replacing @NBCAPBio with a new show that’s generating a lot of buzz. Military meets comedy. ‘Major Diarrhea’ premiering this fall.”

“This has… not been a great day,” Oswalt added.

I'm proud to be a part of this show that @MikeOBrienXOXO created and ran so perfectly. Excellent cast, excellent writing. For the record, it does really well online. Really really well. It has faithful viewers that just don't watch TV the old way. BECAUSE IT'S 2019. https://t.co/ZO6wjWWFYt — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) May 25, 2019

I’ve had many head scratching losses coming from the Decisions Dept. in show biz, but this one HURTS. @NBCAPBio was a true gift dropped in my lap. I adored playing Helen and spending my days with this glorious cast, head to toe. You made me laugh even on days I didn’t want to. — Paula Pell (@perlapell) May 25, 2019

Apparently NBC is replacing @NBCAPBio with a new show that’s generating a lot of buzz. Military meets comedy. “Major Diarrhea” premiering this fall. 😕 — Paula Pell (@perlapell) May 25, 2019

This has…not been a great day. Please read this thread and know everyone on @NBCAPBio had the most fun making that show and we’re sad that none of us get to see where it was gonna go. But we’re glad for the trip we got to take. Thank you @MikeOBrienXOXO. #APBio https://t.co/ogFJ6TNMTS — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 25, 2019

Related content: