A.P. Bio canceled after two seasons at NBC

School is out… indefinitely.
NBC canceled the Glenn Howerton-led comedy A.P. Bio after two seasons, the show’s creator, Mike O’Brien, revealed late Friday night in a thread on Twitter.
“I’m intensely sad to announce that AP Bio will be ending after this season,” he wrote. “This has been my favorite project of my life and that’s because of the amazing writers, cast and crew. As most canceled shows probably feel, I think we were just hitting our stride and everyone was still loving the work, so this is very hard. We have 4 left to air and they’re 4 of my favorites.”
Directing his followers to the NBC app and Hulu, where the other episodes are available to watch, O’Brien added, “Please check them out and tell a friend about the show and tell the people who worked on it that they did a good job!”
A.P. Bio stars Howerton as Jack Griffin, a disgraced Harvard philosophy instructor who’s forced to return to Toledo, Ohio and teach Advanced Placement Biology at Whitlock High School. Patton Oswalt, Aparna Brielle, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, Jacob McCarthy, Paula Pell, and Tom Bennett also star.
Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels serve as executive producers with O’Brien.
“For the record, it does really well online. Really really well,” Shoemaker tweeted of A.P. Bio. “It has faithful viewers that just don’t watch TV the old way. BECAUSE IT’S 2019.”
“I am so unbelievably grateful to have had the opportunity to play with all of the incredible people who worked tirelessly to make this show happen both behind and in front of the camera,” Brielle wrote in a statement on Instagram. “we’ve been so lucky and blessed to have the special bonds we do… and we’ve become a family. that means all of you are stuck with me for life.”
Pell, who also serves as a writer on A.P. Bio, said the cancellation “hurts.”
“@NBCAPBio was a true gift dropped in my lap,” Pell tweeted. “I adored playing Helen and spending my days with this glorious cast, head to toe. You made me laugh even on days I didn’t want to. Apparently NBC is replacing @NBCAPBio with a new show that’s generating a lot of buzz. Military meets comedy. ‘Major Diarrhea’ premiering this fall.”
“This has… not been a great day,” Oswalt added.
