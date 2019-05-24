Never mind, ABC won't be reversing Whiskey Cavalier cancellation

Whiskey Cavalier type TV Show Network ABC Genre Action,

Romantic Comedy

Pour one out (again?) for Whiskey Cavalier.

A day after news broke that ABC was reconsidering its decision to ax the freshman series, showrunner David Hemingson announced on social media that the show has been “fully and finally” canceled by the network.

Image zoom Nick Ray/ABC

“I just got the sad news that @ABCNetwork has passed,” he tweeted Friday. Thanking fans for their support, Hemingson added, “It’s incredibly painful to say goodbye to this show and our extraordinary cast, but knowing that we made something you enjoyed – and that I believe will stand the test of time – makes it all worthwhile.”

It’s incredibly painful to say goodbye to this show and our extraordinary cast, but knowing that we made something you enjoyed – and that I believe will stand the test of time – makes it all worthwhile. (2) pic.twitter.com/gCb0y4gPuJ — David Hemingson (@DavidHemingson) May 24, 2019

The Scott Foley-Lauren Cohan spy dramedy was one of ABC’s few shows to get the ax in the initial bloodbath of television cancellations two weeks ago. However, fan appreciation sparked a #SaveWhiskeyCavalier campaign that was enthusiastically supported by the creators and cast, with many sharing the hashtag in the days since.

On Wednesday night, Hemingson and fellow executive producer Bill Lawrence urged fans to watch the season finale as “one last shot” to save the show. Though Whiskey Cavalier was on the lower end of the rating scale, its numbers rose after the news of its cancellation.

Season 1 ended on something of a cliffhanger, and Lawrence promised fans that if there wasn’t a season 2, he and Hemingson would reveal what was to happen and show fans the long-desired kiss between Frankie (Cohan) and Will (Foley).

#WhiskeyCavalier Look, if there isn’t a Season 2 @DavidHemingson and I will tell you what happened AND show you the kiss. Deal? — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 23, 2019

Foley had previously teased a degree of closure to Will and Frankie’s relationship, telling EW, “As they get to the end of the season, there will definitely be a progression one way or another.” For fans of the series, that will have to do.

