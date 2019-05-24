What to Watch this Weekend: Renée Zellweger in Netflix's What/If, plus HBO's Game of Thrones doc

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Friday

Image zoom Kevin Yatarola

Live From Lincoln Center Presents — Stars in Concert: Megan Hilty

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Check local listings, PBS

Megan Hilty is a big, brassy Broadway talent, but in spite of that, her new special is pleasantly forgettable. On stage, she’s a magnetic performer. Here, though the set list is satisfying and her vocals flawless, the show feels more like background music. Hilty shines on everything from pop to standards to Broadway duets and medleys (her trio with former Wicked costars Shoshana Bean and Eden Espinosa is a true highlight), but this concert is more a feast for the ears than one that demands full attention. B —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

What/If

Image zoom Adam Rose/Netflix

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

In her first lead role on a major TV series, Oscar winner Renée Zellweger stars as the mysterious and conniving Anne Montgomery, who lures in broke San Francisco newlyweds (Blake Jenner, Jane Levy) with a lucrative but shady offer…and all that neo-noir thriller jazz.

Related content:

What Else to Watch:

8 p.m.

Dynasty (season finale) — The CW

Saturday

Image zoom Lifetime

Fatal Getaway

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Lifetime-movie fan favorite Tilky Jones stars as James, the owner of a charming property that Eliza (Christie Burson) and her friends rent for a much-needed girls’ trip (Tiffany Haddish and grapefruit not included). When some people go missing, could James be involved? Dun-dun-dunnnnn!

Related content:

Love in the Sun

Image zoom Rod Millington/Crown Media

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Hallmark

A dating-app creator reconnects with a high school sweetheart back home in Florida, testing her views of love. Which is a way better premise than a movie about two strangers who meet on spring break in Daytona Beach.

Related content:

Sunday

Image zoom Starz

Vida

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Starz

Season Premiere

Season 2 finally unites prodigal daughters Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera) — a chilly corporate professional; a shopaholic Insta-bot — with their mom’s widow Eddy (Ser Anzoategui). They’re trying to hold on to the family’s building, a tavern-apartment complex occupying prime real estate in an East L.A. battleground of predatory gentrification. Vida still feels torn between sudsy nude-positive melodrama and complex political dedication. Worth watching, though, just for Roberta Colindrez (The Deuce) as a swagger-y bartender with love-interested eyes on Emma. B — Darren Franich

Related content:

The West Wing

Image zoom NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix



We Just Re-Watched…

Need a break from 24/7 cable news? Confused about how a bill becomes a law? Want a refresher on governmental inner workings before the 2020 election? Sounds like it’s time to relive the series that brought Josiah Bartlet’s presidency to life. Standout episodes tackle everything from the death penalty (“Take This Sabbath Day”) to PTSD (“Nöel,” with an Emmy-winning turn by Bradley Whitford). The series pulls back the curtain so we plebeians can better understand politics while balancing friendships, life, laughs, and, yes, even a romance or two along the way. #JoshandDonnaForever. By the time each episode’s credits roll, you’ll be asking, “What’s next?” —Brittany Kaplan

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Killing Eve (season finale) — BBC America

9 p.m.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (documentary) — HBO

10 p.m.

Good Girls (season finale) — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change