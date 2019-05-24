Power creator teases final season and last episode: 'It'll be different for TV'

Image zoom Myles Aronowitz/Starz

Courtney Kemp has known for pretty much the entire run of Power how she would wrap her popular series about James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a drug dealer turned legitimate business owner played by the magnetic Omari Hardwick. But that doesn’t make her job as showrunner any less challenging.

“I don’t think it’s been this hard to write a script since I wrote my first script for [The Bernie Mac Show] when I first got into the business,” Kemp admits of crafting the end of Power’s sixth and final season. “I want people to like it, but I also know that you can’t please everyone, especially with a series finale. This is not one of those situations where people are going to walk away from it going, ‘Oh, I knew this was going to happen all along!’

Fueled by vengeance, Ghost will enter these final 15 episodes wanting to both even the score with his childhood pal and former dealing partner Tommy (Joseph Sikora) — who shot FBI attorney/Ghost’s lover Angela (Lela Loren) in the season 5 finale — and keep one step ahead of the feds, who are hellbent on making him pay for past deeds.

Before you assume the worst, Kemp has a few last-minute surprises for her Ghost fans. “I have a way to end this that’s going to challenge the audience and be a different thing for TV,” she teases. “For people who don’t even watch the show, they may want to watch. It’s scary, but it’s fun. It’s something we’ve never done before.”

And talk about saving the best for last: Kemp has a Power spin-off or two — or what she likes to call “several new chapters” — planned for the very near future on Starz. “I can’t tell you any of the characters,” she says. “But things are happening very quickly and we expect the audience to have something to watch in the same Power time slot next year.”

The final season, dubbed “The Final Betrayal,” will premiere Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. on Starz.

