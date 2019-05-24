Outlander blooper reel shows Rollo at his (delightful) worst

Outlander type TV Show Network Starz Genre Drama,

Romance,

Fantasy

If Adso the cat has trouble hitting his mark in Outlander, he’ll be in good company.

In this exclusive blooper reel from the upcoming release of season 4 on Blu-Ray and DVD, the animals of Outlander demonstrate how they’re not always in the mood to play nice. Rollo the dog seems to be the most unpredictable one of the lot, but the horses aren’t any better at behaving when the director yells action. We can only imagine what it will be like when Adso — a cat gifted by Jamie to Claire — joins the cast in season 5!

Bloopers plus four all-new bonus scenes will be included when Outlander season 4 drops May 28 on Blu-ray and DVD. The extended stories will focus on Lord John Grey’s life as a single father to William, along with Murtagh and Marsali navigating a confrontation with deceitful landlords, Young Ian meeting Rollo for the first time, and Aunt Jocasta teaching Phaedre and Lizzie how to work with one other. There’s also an excerpt from the ninth book in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series.

Outlander Season 4 Collector’s Edition is available for pre-order now on Amazon. There’s also a season 4 soundtrack coming out May 31 that features a total of 21 tracks in the season 4 collection, with names like the “Brianna and Roger Theme,” “River Run,” “Do No Harm,” and “Bear Killer.” Fans can preorder the CD version now.

Production has already begun on season 5 of Outlander.

Related: